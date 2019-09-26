Volunteers help WAFER in La Crosse during statewide day of helping

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Volunteers are helping to make sure no one goes hungry in Wisconsin.

WAFER Food Pantry in La Crosse hosted employees from United Healthcare for a day of volunteering.

The day is part of a statewide celebration of non-profit Feeding Wisconsin's celebration of almost 8- hundred thousand dollars in grants.

Volunteers spent the morning sorting and packaging food for distribution.

Those few hours make a big difference.

"Often times with bare bones, skeleton volunteer crew, you know are shelves aren't probably as adequately stocked as they could be, or our coolers, and so being able to have all of these people on hand before we even open is great to getting everything ready and having a nice supply for our clients," said Erin Waldhart, WAFER executive director.

New refrigerators were also donated to WAFER thanks to the grant funding.

