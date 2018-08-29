News

Volunteers for flood damage assistance needed in Monroe County

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 02:23 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 02:23 PM CDT

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office welcomes volunteers willing to assist with flood damage.

According to the sheriff's office Facebook Page, volunteers may contact the Red Cross at 608-513-7098 or Samaritan's Purse at 828-434-0081.

