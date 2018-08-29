Volunteers for flood damage assistance needed in Monroe County
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office welcomes volunteers willing to assist with flood damage.
According to the sheriff's office Facebook Page, volunteers may contact the Red Cross at 608-513-7098 or Samaritan's Purse at 828-434-0081.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Governor Walker declares statewide State of Emergency
- I-90/94 is open to traffic in both directions
- Floodwaters continue to pass through Kickapoo River communities
- Sources: Packers, QB Rodgers sign 4-year contract extension
- UPDATE: Amtrak: Both trains delayed by flood waters have resumed journey
- Flooding Slideshow: August 28-29
- Viterbo University hopes to meet growing demand for drug, mental health help with new program
- News 8 Investigates: Foot traffic
- 2018 football preview: Caledonia Warriors
- Near-death experience from flood changes Monroe County man