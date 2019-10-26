Volunteers build new bridge in Hixon Forest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Heavy flooding and rain over the past several years has taken its toll on bridges in Hixon Forest, but volunteers paved the way for a new bridge to be built.

Outdoor Recreation Alliance (ORA) Trails, and the City of La Crosse teamed up with volunteers from ROTC, UW-Lacrosse, and Winona State to rebuild a bridge off the first landing on Bliss Road on Friday.

The bridge is located about a half a mile up from Bluffside Tavern on Oak Trail in Lower Hixon.

The old bridge had to be moved twice due to erosion, and was at risk of falling into the ravine again. The new bridge is twice the length of the old bridge and improves the quality of hiking and biking for trail-users.

Board Member with the ORA, Scott Cooper, said "The boards were getting old and fragile. So, we're putting in a 16-foot bridge now, with three 4x4's underneath, and then decking on top. So, it'll be a lot stronger."

ORA Trails is working with area municipalities and almost 300 volunteers to build 50 miles of trails in the next 5 years.

