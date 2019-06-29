Volunteers and firefighters helping install fire alarms in homes

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - It may be time to upgrade your smoke alarms and an event in our area can help with that. Volunteers from the American Red Cross and firefighters from the Onalaska and Holmen Fire departments will be around tomorrow from 9 a.m. through noon to sign people up who need smoke alarms.

They will also help install those alarms and get people a fire escape plan. If you can't make it to one of these organization's offices you can enter your information online at getasmokealarm.org.

