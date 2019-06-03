Viterbo University to host local auditions for Rising Stars Competition

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Overture Center for the Arts in Madison announced on May 30 that the 2019 Rising Stars talent search will expand in Wisconsin through partnerships with The Grand Old Oshkosh, The Grand Theater in Wausau, and Viterbo University Fine Arts Center in La Crosse. Online registration for the statewide program opened Saturday, June 1 at 10 a.m.

This will be the first time that the local auditions for the Rising Stars program are held in La Crosse. "This is an exciting opportunity for Viterbo University to offer auditions in our region and highlight the talent of local artists," said Michael Ranscht, director of the Fine Arts Center. "We have a wealth of talent and creativity in the Coulee Region, and this is a great way for us to share that with the rest of the state."

"We're excited to announce this year's Overture's Rising Stars program is expanding statewide with partners in Oshkosh, Wausau, and La Crosse," commented Overture's President and CEO, Sandra Gajic. "Our goal is to discover, develop, and celebrate the wealth of diverse talent in Wisconsin and provide more performance opportunities for local artists. Through the audition, callback, workshop, and final performance in our state-of-the-art Overture Hall, artists from all disciplines will have the opportunity to grow and share their art with others."

Participants of all skill levels and talents (ages 6+) will have the opportunity to develop their talent with guidance from industry professionals. There will be three age categories with $750 cash prizes, and one grand prize winner will receive a $1,000 prize as well as booking opportunities, a digital marketing consultation, and the chance to perform at the Overture Center during the 2020-21 season.

Auditions will be held at four statewide locations, each with a panel of local celebrity judges (to be announced). Acts that are selected from the preliminary auditions will be invited to The Callback on Saturday, Aug. 17. The Workshop on Sunday, Aug. 25 will provide those moving on another opportunity to perform and receive constructive feedback from industry professionals before they head to The Finals on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Overture Center in Madison.

2019 Overture's Rising Stars Statewide Schedule:

The Auditions

Saturday, July 13 at The Grand Oshkosh, Oshkosh



Saturday, July 20 at The Grand Theater, Wausau



Saturday, July 27 at Overture Center for the Arts, Madison



Saturday, Aug. 3 at Viterbo University Fine Arts Center, La Crosse



To register, visit www.overture.org/Risingstars.



The Callback

Saturday, Aug. 17 in Overture Hall at Overture Center for the Arts, Madison



The Workshop

Sunday, Aug. 25 at Overture Center for the Arts, Madison



The Finals

Saturday, Sept. 14 in Overture Hall at Overture Center for the Arts, Madison



This project is supported by Arts Access, a component fund of the Madison Community Foundation, Madison-Kipp Corporation, and Dane Arts with additional funds from the Edres Mfg. Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation.

