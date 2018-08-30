News

Viterbo University hopes to meet growing demand for drug, mental health help with new program

Viterbo University introduces new counseling doctorate program

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Viterbo University is trying to meet the growing demand for substance abuse and mental health education in the La Crosse area.

The campus is introducing a new Educational Doctorate in Counselor Education and Supervision. The University says the program is designed so counselors can better serve their communities through education.

"One of the things that we know is mental health services are certainly underserved, well deserving, and we need to be preparing those professionals to work within that field to the highest quality possible, and that's what we plan to do,” said Viterbo University’s Director of Mental Health Counseling Program Debra Murray.

Viterbo University's new program will begin this January.

