Viterbo University and Western Technical College form engineering partnership

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) -- - College students in the Coulee Region interested in engineering have a new option right in La Crosse.

Viterbo University and Western Technical College are partnering to give students a chance to earn a degree in engineering.

Students can either enroll for four years at Viterbo or they can enroll for the first two at Western and transfer in.

School officials said the program will bring much needed talent to the community.

"I think it's just a win-win for everybody," said Roger Stanford, Western president. "It's just a wonderful partnership for a two-year ladder to a four-year engineering degree."

On Friday both schools administrations signed a new agreement making the new engineering program official.

"There's an absolute demand for engineering in our region that is booming," Stanford said.

He said these skills are what communities need to stay relevant.

"It's about innovation and it's about the next right answer when it comes to business today to be competitive," Stanford said.

Dean of general studies at Western Tonya Wagner, said it's something local businesses have been asking for.

"We have heard so much from our community and they have been begging for more people with this skill set," Wagner said.

Students will have the option of taking 64 credits through Western and transfer into the bachelor 's degree program at Viterbo with junior status.

The program will offer courses such as basic engineering design, calculus, sketching and AutoCAD.

Viterbo President Glena Temple says this relationship was the only way to make this possible.

"This will be brand new for us starting in the fall," Temple said. "Trying to do that on our own with all of the resources required proved to be a significant barrier."

School officials said the program will keep much needed talent in the community.

"In the end no matter which pathway they take we are going to have more engineers within our region, said Dr. Josh Gamer, vice president of academic affairs at Western. "Those engineers will likely stay local which will help move our local economy forward which is something we are all very passionate about."

Side by side they said they are hopeful the program will grow with the city.

"We are in a great economic time in La Crosse and it's awesome to be able to grow along side the other companies in our region," Wagner said.

Temple said there was never a doubt this was the right decision.

"I think that match of student interest, great professions and a rewarding career is a perfect combination," Temple said.

Prior to this agreement the closest four-year engineering program was at UW-Stout in Menomonie which is more than 80 miles away.