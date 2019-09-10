Viterbo and Milwaukee Public Schools partnership helps emerging educators

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Viterbo University will partner with Milwaukee Public Schools to help allow district staff to earn a bachelor's degree in education.

The 'Emerging Educators' program will allow Milwaukee Public Schools, also known as MPS, employees that have an associate's degree to complete an education degree through Viterbo.

The employees will receive a special tuition rate from Viterbo and receive tuition assistance from MPS.

40 MPS staff members are currently enrolled in the program, where they work during the day and take classes during the evening within the district.

The program fills a need for schools across Wisconsin.

"We know that there are a lot of paraprofessionals and people with associate degrees working in districts who already love education, already love kids, so we thought why don't we create a program that helps them access a teacher licenser program," said Sara Cook, Viterbo University College of Education dean.

In 2020, the program will also be offered in an online format.

Past partnerships between Viterbo and MPS for graduate level programs have produced more than 100 reading and special education teachers in recent years.

