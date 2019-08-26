Viroqua man seriously injured during Sunday morning crash
VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) - A Viroqua man was seriously injured when he lost control of his vehicle, traveled through a field and struck a tree Sunday morning.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office says Evin Engen, 23, was traveling west on County Road SS near Cook Hill Road when he lost control of the vehicle.
He crossed the eastbound lane, traveled over an embankment and hit a fence. The vehicle continue to travel a short distance through a field before hitting a tree in a private driveway.
The crash was not discovered until 8:20 a.m. when a pedestrian walked by the scene. It is unknown when Engen crashed.
Engen was flown by Gundersen Air to Gundersen Health in La Crosse with serious injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time and the airbags did not deploy.
The Viroqua Fire Department, Viroqua Police Department and Tri-State Ambulance also responded to the scene.
The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
