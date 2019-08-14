Viroqua goes back in time for Wild West Days!

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) - Virqoua will be going back in time to the 19th century wild west this week.

Wild West Days will take place at the fairgrounds in Viroqua, and turns 2019 into an 1880s 'Bustling Boom Town'.

The festival was started by a group of people who had a strong liking for the historical period and the desire to bring the Wild West to the present day.

The event will have authentic western buildings, a rodeo, concert, parade and even hog wrestlin'.

Welcome to Wild West Days!

August 15, 16, 17 & 18, 2019

925 Nelson Parkway Viroqua, WI 54665

Admission to Grounds:

Adults $4.00 Kids 4-12 $2.00 under 4 free!

Family Pass $10 includes 2 adults and 2 children

$35 per adult weekend pass includes rodeos and grounds admission

For more information contact Mike Moran

608-778-0010 or click here.

