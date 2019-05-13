Viroqua firefighter calls fire in himself while switching shifts
VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) - An on-call Viroqua firefighter saw smoke coming from a nearby business when he came into the station on Sunday. He called the fire in around 7:50 a.m.
Damage from the fire was mostly contained to an office in the south of the building, but that office was a total loss. The ceiling had to be torn out, and the attic had damage from water and light fire damage.
The Viroqua Police Department, Tri-State Ambulance, Xcel Energy and Madison Gas & Electric assisted with the scene.
The fire is still under investigation.
