Vino Fest features Wisconsin wines with help from tourism grant
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - An event showcasing Wisconsin wines is coming to Tomah with help from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism grant.
Vino Fest is a three-day event taking place Labor Day weekend, August 31-September 2, 2018 in Winnebago Park along Lake Tomah.
A $28,650 Joint Effort Marketing (JEM) grant from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism will go toward promoting the event through radio, television, print and online advertising, according to a press release.
“We’re thrilled to support events that promote wineries in Wisconsin’s Driftless Region,” said Tourism Secretary Stephanie Klett. “Culinary tourism is a top travel motivator, and events like Vino Fest are an excellent way to attract new visitors and showcase everything the area has to offer, all while creating a positive economic impact.”
The event will include local wine and food pairings, a Mimosa Warm Up yoga class, the Corks N' Creations art show and more. Visitors can participate in a city-wide fun walk, shopping opportunities, a fashion show and fireworks over Lake Tomah.
Learn more about Vino Fest here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Veterans bring first-hand experience to Kenosha students
- Husband faces drug charges after wife's death
- Gun expert explains uses, misconceptions about AR-15s
- Child credit, sales tax holiday OK'd by Wisconsin Assembly
- Wisconsin dairy says owner among Indiana plane crash victims
- Walker tax cut, Lincoln Hills closure plan in jeopardy
- Some Wisconsin residents still stranded by high waters
- Wisconsin Assembly passes bill that could revoke licenses of repeat drunk drivers
- News 8 Sports Round Up - February 24, 2018
- Wisconsin sees increase in respiratory illnesses