Vino Fest features Wisconsin wines with help from tourism grant

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - An event showcasing Wisconsin wines is coming to Tomah with help from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism grant.

Vino Fest is a three-day event taking place Labor Day weekend, August 31-September 2, 2018 in Winnebago Park along Lake Tomah.

A $28,650 Joint Effort Marketing (JEM) grant from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism will go toward promoting the event through radio, television, print and online advertising, according to a press release.

“We’re thrilled to support events that promote wineries in Wisconsin’s Driftless Region,” said Tourism Secretary Stephanie Klett. “Culinary tourism is a top travel motivator, and events like Vino Fest are an excellent way to attract new visitors and showcase everything the area has to offer, all while creating a positive economic impact.”

The event will include local wine and food pairings, a Mimosa Warm Up yoga class, the Corks N' Creations art show and more. Visitors can participate in a city-wide fun walk, shopping opportunities, a fashion show and fireworks over Lake Tomah.

