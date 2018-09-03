Vino Fest celebrates regional wine makers

News

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - A brand new event for wine lovers has come to southwestern Wisconsin. The first ever Vino Fest was held at Winnebago Park in Tomah on Saturday and Sunday.

Vino fest allowed 12 Wisconsin wineries from the Southwest Region to show off three of their wines during wine tastings. Festers could then buy glasses of their favorite wines from the tastings.

There's was live music on the Vino Music Stage from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m both Saturday and Sunday.

"This has been about a year and a half in the making. So, even though the rains were kind of a damper this weekend, everybody says this is exactly the kind of festival we should have and, 'Keep doing it'. So, that's what we're gonna do," said Vino Fest coordinator Steve Peterson.

Vino Fest organizers have promised to donate $5 per ticket sold to a flood relief fund.

