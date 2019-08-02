Vietnam Veteran travels over 2,000 miles down Mississippi to raise awareness

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A Vietnam Veteran has taken off on a more than 2,000 mile journey down the Mississippi River, hoping to raise awareness for some of the major issues facing Veterans across the country.

Vietnam Veteran Howard Jenkins, of Tennessee, launched a boating trip from Minnesota and 2,400 miles later he will end in the Gulf of Mexico.

The purpose of his trip is to raise national awareness for the Veterans Treatment Court.

Jenkins passed through La Crosse on Wednesday and spent the night, where he was met with a home-cooked meal from locals.

"Jean Aherns, she took us home last night, and gave us a meal," said Jenkins. "You talk about a steak, that wasn't a steak, that was half a cow she gave us last night. Hopefully people down the road will do the same."

To find out where Howard will be stopping next, visit the Mississippi Riverboat Veteran Facebook page. Anyone is welcome to join in on his journey.

