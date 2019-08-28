Veterans Memorial Pool looks to add more after grand opening celebration

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Veterans Memorial Pool in La Crosse held a grand opening on Tuesday.

Swimmers could enjoy a dip in the pool, help cut the ribbon, and even enjoy a picnic.

The Pool Campaign handed over a check for $500,000 to the City of La Crosse, capping off the private fundraising portion of the project.

Work will continue into next year to add furniture and shade to the pool area.

The Veterans Memorial Pool Campaign Manager, Jacob Sciammas, says community support is the most meaningful part of the Memorial Pool project.

"Yeah this community... they like to close out things, and we've noticed that, and we really appreciate it. People have come to our attention and said we want to make sure the community succeeds here," said Sciammas.

The Veterans Memorial Pool Campaign also hopes to have a Community Wall of Support finished by next spring.

