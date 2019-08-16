Veterans Memorial Pool extends season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Veterans Memorial Pool is extending their season through the end of August.

The extended season runs from Monday, August 19 through Thursday, August 29, according to the City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry.

Daily admission is $3 for youth and $4 for adults. Discounted passes for residents are still available.

Pool hours during the extension are Monday through Thursday: open swim from 2-8 p.m., Friday through Sunday: lap & family swim from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and open swim from 1:15-7 p.m.

Pool hours are subject to change based on weather and attendance. The Pool Hotline is 608-791-8919

The Grand Opening Celebration at Veterans Memorial Pool is August 27 at 5:30 p.m. with a rain date of August 28.

