Veterans Memorial Pool brought back to life thanks to community

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - "There's really such a heritage and history connected to this place," said Jacob Sciammas, Veterans Memorial Pool Campaign Manager.

But with history, brings wear and tear. With the pool leaking and with a high cost of repairs, some were planning to tear it down.

"You saw the way the pool was being maintained, and it was hard for them to fund it," recalled Sciammas.

But those plans changed with the help of community and city funding bringing the landmark has new life.

"We're hanging on to this little of the city that's been so important for so many generations."

Sciammas has been a part of the pool's restoration plan from the beginning, and had to fight to convince the city that it could be renovated

"I think people saw what the pool had become and not what it originally was."

It also was difficult to secure enough funding for construction.

"All the time I thought it was about to end, but I also wasn't about to give up."

But what kept Sciammas from giving up wasn't the pool itself.

"I'm not a huge swimmer."

It was what the pool meant.

"I just really believe in the value of a public pool and the community. We don't have enough places outside where people congregate."

But while they're enjoying the water, Sciammas had no plans to take a dip himself. Dressed in a t shirt and shorts, but just like the pool was once set to be shut down plans change.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.