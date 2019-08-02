Veterans Memorial Pool is officially open
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBKT) - The La Crosse Parks and Recreation department announced Friday afternoon that the Veterans Memorial Pool is now open.
The pool was previously scheduled to open later in the month.
The pool is located at 1901 Campbell Rd. in La Crosse.
Lap and family swim are from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Open swim is from 2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Admission is $3 for youth and $4 for adults. For information is discounted pool passes go to https://www.cityoflacrosse.org/content/407/461/4920/2416/2842.asp.
For questions call the pool hotline at 608-791-8919.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Local Dive unit reaches fundraising goal
- Telehealth services bill heads to Wisconsin assembly
- 'Coffee and Conversation' forum provides answers for Parents
- Cleaning up snow off your sidewalk in a timely manner is key to avoid extra fees
- Man dies in Monroe County officer-involved shooting, DOJ investigating
Latest News
- Cleaning up snow off your sidewalk in a timely manner is key to avoid extra fees
- Man dies in Monroe County officer-involved shooting, DOJ investigating
- Police Department: New campaign policy not targeting any politician, party
- Senate OKs bills setting tougher drunken driving penalties
- Assembly panel considers mandatory cursive bill in Wisconsin
- Vaping age limit would be 21 under Wisconsin proposal
- Local dive unit reaches fundraising goal
- Wisconsin Senate passes two bills to crack down on drunk driving
- First annual event brings the community and local veterans together
- US Postal Service holiday shipping deadlines coming soon