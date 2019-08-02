News

Veterans Memorial Pool is officially open

By:

Posted: Aug 02, 2019 12:44 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 12:54 PM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBKT) - The La Crosse Parks and Recreation department announced Friday afternoon that the Veterans Memorial Pool is now open.

The pool was previously scheduled to open later in the month.

The pool is located at 1901 Campbell Rd. in La Crosse.

Lap and family swim are from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Open swim is from 2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Admission is $3 for youth and $4 for adults. For information is discounted pool passes go to https://www.cityoflacrosse.org/content/407/461/4920/2416/2842.asp.

For questions call the pool hotline at 608-791-8919.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars