Veterans Memorial Pool is officially open

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBKT) - The La Crosse Parks and Recreation department announced Friday afternoon that the Veterans Memorial Pool is now open.

The pool was previously scheduled to open later in the month.

The pool is located at 1901 Campbell Rd. in La Crosse.

Lap and family swim are from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Open swim is from 2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Admission is $3 for youth and $4 for adults. For information is discounted pool passes go to https://www.cityoflacrosse.org/content/407/461/4920/2416/2842.asp.

For questions call the pool hotline at 608-791-8919.

