Hillsboro man arrested for sexual assault of a child

HILLSBORO, Wis. (WKBT) - A Hillsboro man is facing child sexual assault charges.

Joseph L. Gaytan, 31, of Hillsboro was arrested on multiple counts of 1st and 2nd degree sexual assault of a child, child abuse, strangulation and exposing genitals on Wednesday.

The Hillsboro Police Department received a complaint about “multiple acts of sexual assault of a child that occurred in the City of Hillsboro in April and May of 2019.”

Gaytan has been booked into and remains at the Vernon County Detention Center on a $75,000 cash bond.

The Sheriff’s Office says the case remains under investigation.

