News

Hillsboro man arrested for sexual assault of a child

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 05:10 PM CDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 06:51 PM CDT

HILLSBORO, Wis. (WKBT) - A Hillsboro man is facing child sexual assault charges.

Joseph L. Gaytan, 31, of Hillsboro was arrested on multiple counts of 1st and 2nd degree sexual assault of a child, child abuse, strangulation and exposing genitals on Wednesday.

The Hillsboro Police Department received a complaint about “multiple acts of sexual assault of a child that occurred in the City of Hillsboro in April and May of 2019.”

Gaytan has been booked into and remains at the Vernon County Detention Center on a $75,000 cash bond.

The Sheriff’s Office says the case remains under investigation.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars