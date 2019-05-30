Hillsboro man arrested for sexual assault of a child
HILLSBORO, Wis. (WKBT) - A Hillsboro man is facing child sexual assault charges.
Joseph L. Gaytan, 31, of Hillsboro was arrested on multiple counts of 1st and 2nd degree sexual assault of a child, child abuse, strangulation and exposing genitals on Wednesday.
The Hillsboro Police Department received a complaint about “multiple acts of sexual assault of a child that occurred in the City of Hillsboro in April and May of 2019.”
Gaytan has been booked into and remains at the Vernon County Detention Center on a $75,000 cash bond.
The Sheriff’s Office says the case remains under investigation.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- La Crosse Design Institute hosts open house showing off unique student projects
- UWL prepares for possibly 20,000 state track visitors
- Sen. Ron Johnson stops in Onalaska for law enforcement roundtable
- Xcel Energy celebrates completion of Solar Garden in Cashton
- Northside building renovation plans nearly complete
Latest News
- UWL prepares for possibly 20,000 state track visitors
- Summer meal program coming soon for School District of La Crosse
- Heavy traffic expected as WIAA State Track and Field tournament gets underway
- Opioid prescriptions down 21 percent in La Crosse County
- Mayo Clinic increasing Urgent Care hours in Onalaska
- Hillsboro man arrested for sexual assault of a child
- Arcadia Police Department says two arrested for suspected drug possession
- Wisconsin Bike Week coming to La Crosse
- Hunger simulation held at annual forum in La Crosse
- Wisconsin high court hopefuls to speak at Democratic event