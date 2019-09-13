News

UPDATED: Vernon County roads closed due to flooding

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 08:45 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:21 AM CDT

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) - Roads are closed this morning in the Town of Genoa due to flooding overnight.

Henry's Lane, Kuehn Road and Willenberg Road are all closed until further notice, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.

Tunnelville Road in Stark is also closed due to water of the roadway.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

 

