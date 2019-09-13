UPDATED: Vernon County roads closed due to flooding

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) - Roads are closed this morning in the Town of Genoa due to flooding overnight.

Henry's Lane, Kuehn Road and Willenberg Road are all closed until further notice, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.

Tunnelville Road in Stark is also closed due to water of the roadway.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

