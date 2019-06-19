3 injured in Vernon Co. head-on collision, including 8 week old girl

Vernon County multi vehicle accident Emergency responders are at the scene of a head-on crash on Hwy 14/61 in Vernon County Wednesday morning. [ + - ] Emergency responders are at the scene of a head-on crash on Hwy 14/61 in Vernon County Wednesday morning. [ + - ] Emergency responders are at the scene of a head-on crash on Hwy 14/61 in Vernon County Wednesday morning. [ + - ] Emergency responders are at the scene of a head-on crash on Hwy 14/61 in Vernon County Wednesday morning. [ + - ] Emergency responders are at the scene of a head-on crash on Hwy 14/61 in Vernon County Wednesday morning. [ + - ] Emergency responders are at the scene of a head-on crash on Hwy 14/61 in Vernon County Wednesday morning. [ + - ] Emergency responders are at the scene of a head-on crash on Hwy 14/61 in Vernon County Wednesday morning. [ + - ] Emergency responders are at the scene of a head-on crash on Hwy 14/61 in Vernon County Wednesday morning. [ + - ] Emergency responders are at the scene of a head-on crash on Hwy 14/61 in Vernon County Wednesday morning. [ + - ] Emergency responders are at the scene of a head-on crash on Hwy 14/61 in Vernon County Wednesday morning. [ + - ]

A head-on collision in Vernon County sends multiple people to the hospital.

It happened about 11:30 Wednesday morning on Highway 14 just west of Hellwig Lane in the Town of Hamburg.

The sheriff's department says a Volkswagon Routan driven by 66-year-old Denise G. Dearmond of Minneapolis crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 2016 Chevy Equinox driven by 27-year-old Shannon Larkin of rural Westby.

Larkin and her 8 week old daughter were helped out of their car by bystanders while Dearmond had to be extricated.

All three were taken to the Gundersen Health System with injuries, but they were not believed to be life-threatening.

A family dog owned by the Larkin's that was in the car at the time of the crash was checked out at a veterinarian, but was not injured.

The westbound lane of Highway 14 was closed for about an hour and a half.

The crash remains under investigation by the Vernon Co. Sheriff's Office.

Coon Valley Police Department, Coon Valley Fire Dept., Coon Valley First Responders, Shelby Fire Department and First Responders, and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene.

