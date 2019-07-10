Vernon County authorities looking for missing 15-year-old

Sage Joseph Hicke

ONTARIO, Wis. (WKBT) - The Vernon County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old from Ontario.

According to a post on the sheriff's Facebook page, family members have not heard from Sage Joseph Hicke in two days. Hicke is 6'1", 160 lbs., has brown hair and green eyes.

Contact the Vernon County Sheriff's Office at 608-637-2123 or email vcso@vernoncounty.org with any information.

No foul play is suspected, authorities say.

