Venture Grant helps WAFER in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A venture grant is set to help a local food pantry in our area.

Great Rivers United Way recently awarded WAFER Food Pantry a little more than $1,500.

The grant made it possible for WAFER to purchase a floor cleaner, which uses only water, eliminating the risk of chemical contamination.

To receive grant money from Great Rivers United Way, applicants must show how the program would help the community.

The new addition will do more than keep the space clean.

"We want our clients to feel welcome, it's kind of like a grocery store and so being presentable is important, but it's also important for our facility to stay clean for food safety," said Erin Waldhardt, WAFER executive director.

The venture grants are part of a 70th Anniversary celebration for Great Rivers United Way.



