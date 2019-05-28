VARC in La Crosse to host 'Connect Ability' open house

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - An upcoming event will connect people in our area with disability resources.

VARC is hosting a 'Connect Ability' resource open house Thursday on La Crosse's north side.

Those in attendance can learn about resources that are available in our area for people with varying abilities.

Staff will also be on hand to give tours of the facility.

The open house is Thursday at VARC's building on Ramsey Place on La Crosse's north side.

The event starts at 3 in the afternoon.



