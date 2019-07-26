Vaping will not be allowed in bars, restaurants in Minnesota starting Aug. 1

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - In a few days, people will not be able to use e-cigarettes or vaping devices in all restaurants, bars and almost all indoor workplaces and public spaces.

Starting Aug. 1, laws protecting Minnesotans from exposure to deadly secondhand smoke will expand to the electronic smoking devices. Under the Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act, the devices will be subject to the same restrictions are regular cigarettes.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, e-cigarette aerosol or vape smoke contains harmful chemicals, heavy metals like nickel, tin, and lead, along with other cancer-causing chemicals.

“This policy change is good news for current and future generations of Minnesotans,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm, in a statement. “By limiting the use of these products in public places, we protect people from exposure to harmful chemicals and send a message to kids and teens that e-cigarette use is not a healthy behavior.”

Vaping devices are battery-powered and allow users to inhale aerosolized liquid. They contain nicotine, which is highly addictive and can impact learning, memory, attention space and can lead to future addiction to tobacco and other substances.

The 2017 Minnesota Youth Tobacco Survey found that nearly 20% of high school students use e-cigarettes in the past 30 days. About four in 10 students say they have tried them in the last 30 days.

A press release notes that while the law expands the protections statewide at the beginning of August, some communities have limited the use of e-cigarettes indoors for years. At least 25 counties and 31 cities in Minnesota added vaping to their clean indoor air policies.

