UWL's marching band prepares for a new year

Screaming Eagles back on campus

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) -- - A traditional sound on the UW-La Crosse campus has returned. The UWL Screaming Eagles Marching band is back on campus preparing for the upcoming season. The band held an indoor practice this afternoon.

The band is made up of UWL, Viterbo and Western Technical College students. For the band's director, there is a lot to be excited about as the season is drawing near.

"The kids, the energy, everybody on campus is really energized, I think they hear the band and it kind of helps get them into the spirit of 'hey, school is starting," said band director Tammy Fisher. 

The band hits the field for the first time this season September 15.

