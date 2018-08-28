UWL's marching band prepares for a new year
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) -- - A traditional sound on the UW-La Crosse campus has returned. The UWL Screaming Eagles Marching band is back on campus preparing for the upcoming season. The band held an indoor practice this afternoon.
The band is made up of UWL, Viterbo and Western Technical College students. For the band's director, there is a lot to be excited about as the season is drawing near.
"The kids, the energy, everybody on campus is really energized, I think they hear the band and it kind of helps get them into the spirit of 'hey, school is starting," said band director Tammy Fisher.
The band hits the field for the first time this season September 15.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Ontario residents: "Flooding is worse than previous years"
- Coon Valley residents say flooding unlike they've ever seen
- Area road closures due to flooding
- The 'story' behind the deer photo
- Several shelters set-up for flood victims
- Flooding hampering Xcel Energy restoration efforts in Vernon, Monroe counties
- Flooding Slideshow: August 28
- Flood conditions improve in Monroe County
- Health officials warn about mold during flood clean-up
- Prairie Spring Science Center set to open on UW-La Crosse campus