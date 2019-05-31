UWL prepares for possibly 20,000 state track visitors

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - It's the time of year when a football field is transformed into the biggest track meet state wide.

"Our boss, Tony came, and he'd like us to make a shower for I'm assuming the athletes right here during the track meet. Roll some duct tape, get a hose, we just jimmy-rig it up so it's a homemade shower with a sprinkler at the end," detailed UWL Senior Luke Reimer.

The use of a facility the size of the UWL Football Stadium may be a reason La Crosse is celebrating its 30th straight year hosting the event.

"I think it's been a good help to secure the state track meet here, hopefully indefinitely," expressed UWL State Meet Coordinator Josh Buchholtz.

Josh Buchholtz is in charge of what he projects to be 3,000 students, and around 20,000 attendees. With all those people visiting, finding places for them to stay has been a struggle.

"I was told last night with the closure of one dorm down right now I was told that we are pushing just about 2500 heads in beds this week."

With all the people visiting, finding a last minute hotel room in La Crosse may be difficult too.

"I would be willing to bet we'd be upwards in 90% occupancy in the La Crosse area, exiting out to Sparta and even the Winona area as far as hotels filling up."

But before the frenzy of state track fills the city, some are finding joy in the calm before the storm.

"You know some busy work. It's just nice to be out in the sun,” added Reimer.

