UWL exhibit shows what art teachers can do outside the classroom
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - UW-La Crosse held a reception for its Equilibrium exhibit on Saturday.
The show is in the Center for the Arts building in the first floor's Main Gallery. It features work from artists in Wisconsin who are also art educators.
There was a variety of mediums featured in the exhibit including printmaking, metal smithing, sculpture and more.
Lisa Lenarz, an assistant professor in UWL's art department, said the artists work hard in the studio and the classroom
"Teaching can be a profession where it seems like you're working continuously day in and day out, and you're seeing and investing in your students. These teachers: It's a great way to actually show them that we appreciate them in their personal life as well," said Lenarz.
The last few days to see Equilibrium are from Monday, September 23 to Thursday, September 26. The gallery will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. during those days.
