UW System to study student mental health needs on campus

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The University of Wisconsin System will be exploring how it can better respond to its students' mental health needs. The decision to form groups to study this issue was made during the Board of Regents meeting Thursday.

Student visits to campus counseling centers have increased by 55% since 2010, according to the UW System. Mental health experts and people from across the system will form three work groups to study the issue.

"Our goal is to create a much larger culture of care so when students come [to campus], they understand we care about that and we care about their success and we want to support them as they deal with these stressful issues in their lives," said President Ray Cross, of the University of Wisconsin System.

One group will focus on crisis management for students who may be suicidal or at risk for self-harm.

A second group will look at specific interventions for vulnerable populations including veterans, students of color and LGBTQ students. A third will study ways to foster healthy learning environments.

Data from the National College Health Assessment shows 23% of UW System students reported being diagnosed with or treated for depression in 2015, according to a press release.

"Hopefully we can elevate this, draw more attention to it, make students feel more comfortable and openly talking to us about it so we can help them deal with it and prevent serious problems [and] make them more successful in the classroom," Cross said.

The UW System said it has already begun taking stock of the services that are being provided on campuses and collecting ideas for improvement.

Additional approaches could be made over the next few months or early next year.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.