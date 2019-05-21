UW System president supports Prairie Spring Science Center phase two

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Support is being given for phase two of a building project on U-W La Crosse's campus.

UW System president Ray Cross stopped in La Crosse to tour the Prairie Spring Science Center Tuesday.

Cross was joined by UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow and local business leaders.

Phase two of the center would go in place of the existing Cowley Hall and connect to the existing Science Center.

Cross says the plans aren't about expanding, but about keeping up.

"We're not trying to add a gazillion square feet or we're not trying to do all that stuff. Let's fix what we've got. This is one of those buildings that I can't just repair, I've got to replace it and it's cheaper. And I don't want to do the, I don't want to take the cheap approach like we did in the 60s," said UW System president Ray Cross.

Phase One of the Prairie Springs Science Center opened before the Fall 2018 semester.



