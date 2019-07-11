UW regents approve student fee, room-and-board increases
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The University of Wisconsin System regents have voted to increase student fees and room-and-board costs for the upcoming school year.
The regents approved the increases unanimously as part of the system's 2019-20 operational budget Thursday. Under the plan, student fees will increase an average of $36 across the system.
UW-Madison students will face a $170 increase, the largest of any four-year school, bringing their annual fees to $1,452. Debt service on a new recreational center and natatorium is driving the increase.
Drivers at other schools include classroom expansions, new diversity programs, free flu shots and increased security costs at athletic events.
Students at every four-year school except Milwaukee and River Falls will see room-and-board rates go up. Increases will range from $20 at Stout to $258 at Madison.
