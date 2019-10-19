UW-La Crosse working extra hard to attract students

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - UW-La Crosse makes the extra effort to keep its enrollment numbers strong.

"We as an admissions office work really hard to develop those relationships with high school students, their counselors and their families, so they understand what's available to them right here," UW-L Director of Admissions Corey Sjoquist said.

Sjoquist understands the competition the campus receives from all around the state.

"There's a lot of choices out there for high school seniors as far as where they'd like to go school and I think they're being very specific in what they're looking for, what types of academic programs that they have," Sjoquist said.

La Crosse is on the fortunate end when it comes to enrollment.

According to the UW System's latest enrollment numbers, eight of the 13 public four-year institutions saw a drop in enrollment within the last year, with UW-Platteville and UW-Stevens Point losing 9.7 percent of its students.

UW-L remained steady with a 0.1 percent increase.

UW-Green Bay had the biggest enrollment increase at 3.4 percent.

"La Crosse stays strong, and there's a lot of good things and good reasons why people keep looking at this place to continue their education," Sjoquist said.

As for why La Crosse is in good shape, one reason could be attributed to the campus closeup event that gives high schoolers a better idea where to stay.

"Many of them, this is their first visit to a college campus," Sjoquist said.

The event includes a resource fair, student Q&A, a campus tour among other activities.

Perspective student Gabi Shedlov, who wants to be a physical therapist, says she almost has her mind made up.

"I had visited last year previously and I really loved the school," Shedlov said. "So I wanted to come back and get a closer look to really make sure it's where I wanted to go."

And now UW-L appears to be her new home in the near future.

"I stepped on campus and I felt like it was just a nice community and I felt like everybody cared about the students and their opportunity," Shedlov said.



