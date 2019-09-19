UW-La Crosse receives largest single gift in 110-year history

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow announced the largest single gift ever of $2.1 million will be used to support a new business initiative at the university.

The grant from the Menard family, which owns the chain of home improvement stores, will establish the Menard Family Midwest Initiative for Economic Engagement and Research.

“The Menard family gift is a powerful affirmation of the great work our faculty and staff do each day with UWL students,” says Gow in a statement. “It will strengthen our students’ collaborative research projects and hands-on learning for many years to come.”

The initiative will provide UW-La Crosse students more opportunities to learn economics through hands-on experiences and community engagement. It will help to expand its experimental economics lab, where students work on real-world economic questions, according to a press release.

UW-La Crosse associate professor of economics Adam Hoffer launched an experimental economic lab with a separate grant in 2016. He shared his idea of growing the lab with John Menard earlier this year.

“We are pleased to support UW-La Crosse students and scholars as they expand their explorations of the issues impacting the state and the nation,” said the Menard family in a written statement. “The programs and research undertaken by the university’s center will further the school’s position as a critical resource of knowledge on economic issues.”

The gift will also expand the Sports Economics Symposium speaker series, which launched three years ago. The series will feature a mix of leading academic researchers who can discuss the findings of academic research in areas like political economy, economics experiments, real estate and sports.

Scholarships and other learning opportunities will also provide students new ways to engage with economic ideas.

