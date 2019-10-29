UW-La Crosse Professor receives Outstanding Women of Color in Education Award

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The University of Wisconsin System has announced the 13 recipients of the 2019 Outstanding Women of Color in Education Award, an annual honor given to faculty, staff, students, or community members to recognize their achievements in advancing equity and inclusion for people of color within the UW System as well as communities across the state.

This year is the 24th anniversary of the award through which 388 women of color have been recognized for their transformational work.

"The UW System is proud to recognize the outstanding work of this year's award recipients," said UW System President Ray Cross. "Their leadership, scholarship, and outreach activities across a diverse range of academic programs and educational services are inspiring our students and enriching our campus communities."

Recipients will be formally recognized on November 7, 2019, in Madison at an awards ceremony and reception which will be held in conjunction with UW System's presentation of the Dr. P.B. Poorman Awards for Outstanding Achievement on Behalf of LGBTQ+ People.

The 2019 Outstanding Women of Color in Education honorees are:

Heather Ann Moody, Assistant Professor of American Indian Studies, UW-Eau Claire

Cristina Ortiz, Professor of Spanish, UW-Green Bay

Taviare L. Hawkins, Professor, Department of Physics, UW-La Crosse

Mariela Victoria Quesada Centeno, Graduate Student, Human Development and Family Studies, School of Human Ecology, UW-Madison

Joan M. Prince, Vice Chancellor for Global Inclusion and Engagement, UW-Milwaukee

Veronica Warren, Associate Director, Counseling Center, UW-Oshkosh

Sheronda Glass, Assistant Vice Chancellor of Human Resources and Employee Engagement, UW-Parkside

Dong Isbister, Assistant Professor and Program Coordinator for Women's and Gender Studies Program, UW-Platteville

Catherine Nasara, Professor of English, UW-River Falls

Courtney Taylor, Former Multicultural Resource Center Coordinator, UW-Stevens Point

Glendalí Rodríguez, Interim Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs, UW-Stout

Katrina M. Werchouski, Assistant Director for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, UW-Superior

Artanya Wesley, Interim Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, UW-Whitewater

UW institutions submit nominations for the award, which highlight each recipient's contributions to improving the status and climate for women and people of color and to advancing the work of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

For more information about the award and past recipients, see wisconsin.edu/grants-awards/women-of-color/.

