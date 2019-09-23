UW-La Crosse has record enrollment for the 2019 fall semester
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A record number of students are enrolled at U-W La Crosse.
There are 10,580 students for the fall semester.
That's 11 more students than last year's enrollment numbers, which was the previous record.
Additionally, nearly 1,100 students of color from the U.S. are enrolled at UWL and the incoming first-year class has nearly 2,200 students, both of which are also records for the university.
