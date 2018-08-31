UW-La Crosse expecting record freshman class
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - UW-La Crosse is expecting a record number of first-year students on campus when classes begin Tuesday, September 4.
According to Director of Admissions Corey Sjoquist, 2,180 first-year students registered for classes over the summer.
“We’re in a very good position to set a new record for first-year student class size,” says Sjoquist. That’s 55 more first-year students than the old record of 2,125 freshmen set in 1979 — as well as above the university’s target of 2,100.
Final numbers will be released 10 days into the semester. Overall enrollment is expected to be close to last fall's 10,499. Record enrollment was 10,546 in the fall of 2016.
Sjoquist says the Admissions Office has been very busy this summer with 2,320 visits by prospective students. “It’s exciting to have that many summer visitors considering UWL for 2019 and beyond,” he notes.
