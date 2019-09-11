UW-La Crosse Art Department Chair placed on leave

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - UW-La Crosse has made a change in the chair position of the UW-La Crosse Art Department, according to school officials.

Art Department Chair Professor Joel Elgin has been placed on leave, officials say.

College of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities Associate Dean Marie Moeller has been appointed interim department chair through the completion of a faculty misconduct investigation being conducted by UW System and university investigative teams, officials said.

UW-La Crosse reopened an investigation last week into alleged misconduct by a faculty member.

In a social media post, a student at UW-La Crosse claimed she was sexually mistreated by her professor during her freshman year. She did not report the incident at the time, but did talk with the UW-La Crosse Human Resources Department last fall. "They took me in for questioning and told me they would start an investigation over the summer and that they would keep me updated on the process. Summer is now over and I never received any updates on the matter," the student wrote.

The student was disappointed with how the university handled the incident and would like to take further action and meet with Chancellor Joe Gow, the post said.

A representative from Hale Skemp Hanson Skemp & Sleik confirmed the firm will represent the student in her Title IX complaint filed with UW-La Crosse.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.