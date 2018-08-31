UW-La Crosse and De Soto High School football teams join together to help flood victims

STODDARD, Wis. (WKBT) -- - The work is just beginning for people cleaning up from the floods and trying to put the pieces of their lives back together. While the amount of work ahead is daunting, some homeowners are getting some much-needed help from strangers.

The De Soto High School and University of Wisconsin La Crosse Football teams joined forces to help flood victims who have once again experienced Mother Nature's force.

More than 100 student-athletes showed up to make it all possible.

"I can't even tell you what that means, that people who don't even reside in La Crosse are coming to help us," said Mary Ann Marx, resident of the Town of Bergen.

Marx and her neighbor Kelly Nedvidek couldn't believe how fast Monday's floodwaters came.

"We woke up Monday night at 11 because I smelt septic," Nedvidek said. "It was very scary. You could hear water non-stop."

Marx said their basement filled with water.

"We had seven to eight feet of water in our basement," Marx said.

Nedvidek said emergency crews had to fight to rescue people from their homes.

"Fire departments coming through, they waded up to our house with water up to their stomach," Nedvidek said.

Now that the rain has taken a pause, the work can begin.

"We are just out here helping them clean up the mud and just helping people move things and whatever they need to get done," said De Soto High School senior Zach Hermeier.

For several hours, coaches, athletes and neighbors helped house after house after house.

"If you ever want good neighbors, it's Tom and Kelly, believe me," Marx said.

Hermeier said he wants to make an impact on his home community.

"We are a small school," Hermeier said. Everyone comes to support us, and it's just nice be able to help and give back."

UW-La Crosse defensive lineman Zachariah Baudry said lending a hand is the least they could do.

"We are just happy to give back in any way that we can and give back to the people who make UWL what it is," Baudry said. "It's a team and it's bonding and it's a great way to get into the community and make a difference in the world."

They all joined together as one, showcasing the remarkable impact of sports and community.

"Without this, we couldn't have done what they are doing back there today," Marx said. "We couldn't have gotten to it. It would have been months. They are a blessing. They really are."

Athletes from the De Soto volleyball team also came out to help.

The Westby football team helped repair its own community of Coon Valley. A group of Sparta teachers were also out in communities lending a helping hand.