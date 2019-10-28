UW-L hosts family trick or treat

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - UW-L students haunted the campus hallways for a good cause.

Reuter Hall hosted a family trick or treat event on Sunday afternoon.

Students living in the resident hall dressed up in their Halloween best to hand out candy to children of all ages.

Trick or treaters who visited every room handing out candy won a prize, and left with a very full bag of candy.

Reuter Hall director, Megan Pierce, says this spooky campus event gives students a chance to connect with the community.

"I just love seeing the UW-L students to really connect with the La Crosse community, it's really easy for college students to stay in the bubble of college, but this really allows the opportunity to connect with the community, and it's always great to get some children in and through the buildings to bring some excitement and life, and to be a kid again."

This is the fifth year UW-L hosted this event.

