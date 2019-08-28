UWL employee meeting combats future worker shortages, teaches job-seekers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A worker shortage brought employers and job-seekers together Tuesday.

The 3rd annual UW-La Crosse Summer Employer meeting showed future employees interview skills, workforce trends, and community needs.

The focus wasn't just on the here and now: it was also about the future. A 7 Rivers Alliances study predicted there will be 15,000 unfilled job openings by 2026 just in the La Crosse area.

Sarah Snapp believed the event's timing was urgent. "The La Crosse region as a whole is losing population over time so how can we be better employers, better stewards of our community to bring talent back to the La Crosse region."

