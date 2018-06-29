US sets pig record with 73.5 million animals, led by Iowa

WRTV via CNN China slapped tariffs on 128 American made products over the weekend and industries -- like hog farms -- are still trying to gauge what impact those measures will have.

WRTV via CNN China slapped tariffs on 128 American made products over the weekend and industries -- like hog farms -- are still trying to gauge what impact those measures will have.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the number of pigs on farms has reached a record high for June 1.

The agency says in a report released Thursday that the inventory of pigs was 73.5 million, up 3 percent from a year ago and up 1 percent from March 1.

It's the highest June 1 inventory of all pigs since estimates began 54 years ago.

The USDA says 33.2 million baby pigs were born from March to May, the largest number of new pigs for the same period since 1970 when records began.

Iowa has the most pigs with 22.7 million animals, also a June 1 record for the state. North Carolina is second with 8.9 million and Minnesota third with 8.6 million.