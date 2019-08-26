US Army sergeants save family's life in Sparta accident

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) - A family is safe after being rescued from their car in Sparta after an accident. Several bystanders were first on the scene, and they helped save the family's lives.

Cars come and go on Highway 21, connecting Sparta to Tomah, where David Turner lives.

"This is home," Turner said.

Turner was spending an afternoon at the park with his family. He said he nearly lost his life the week prior.

"I was going down 21, and I had the car on cruise control," he said. "I saw the Angelo dam. That's the last thing I remember."

A normal trip visiting family turned into catastrophe in seconds.

Turner had suffered a medical issue, causing him to lose consciousness and crash into this power pole at full speed.

"I remember hearing someone yelling: 'We have to get them out of the car! Get out! Get out! Get out!'"

Several drill sergeants for the U.S. Army happened to be right there when time was critical.

"We just rushed over there," said Sgt. Daniel McElroy.

Sgt. Justin McCarthy said they were the first ones on the scene.

"We had to essentially become the first responders," McCarthy said.

McCarthy, McElroy, Sgt. Eric Juhl, and Sgt. Roger Williams were able to pull Turner to safety, but Turner only had one thing on his mind.

"The first thing he said was, 'How are the girls?'" McElroy said.

Turner had his two young granddaughters, Delilah and London, ages 2 and 4 years old, in the back seat.

"It made my heart sink," McElroy said.

Turner said can still hear his eldest granddaughter's voice.

"She was screaming: ' Papa! Papa! Papa!' She was scared to death," he said. "I hear that voice in my head over and over. I was completely helpless to help her."

Their mother, Kelly Young, would soon get the call.

"It's the call you never want to get," Young said.

The four sergeants were able to get them to safety well before the emergency crews could arrive.

"They were definitely in the right place at the right time," Young said.

McCarthy said they were in town for training exercises.

"We were here training for the United States Army Reserves' best warrior competition," McCarthy said.

But they happened to be at that exact intersection at the same time the accident happened.

"One of my soldier's vehicles broke down," he said.

Williams' serpentine belt snapped on his 2018 car. It's something that is rare.

"There's no reason it should ever snap at 16,000 miles," Williams said.

Turner said he believes someone was watching out for him.

"For those guys to be right there at that time, it's like God said, 'Something's going to happen to you, so I am putting these men here,'" Turner said.

McCarthy said it was fate.

"We were at that place for a reason," he said.

Turner suffered some injuries, but he's doing OK. His granddaughters suffered a couple of bumps.

"That doesn't happen in real life," Turner said. "That's a Lifetime movie."

It doesn't matter if you believe in God, luck, or coincidence. The fact is, it wasn't their time.

"The trees are greener," Turner said. "The granddaughters are prettier."

The call to duty for these brave men came a little closer to home.

"We are soldiers, whether we are on or off duty, no matter where we are at," McElroy said.

Turner said he is forever grateful.

"They saved my life. They saved my granddaughters' lives," Turner said fighting back tears. "They're my guardian angels."

Their effort is a debt that can never be repaid, in Turner's eyes.

"I could say thank you a million times, and it would not be enough," he said. "If I had a million dollars I could give to each one of them, they'd all be millionaires."

It's no debt to these soldiers.

"Everyone is OK," McCarthy said.

McCarthy said they will have a special bond forever.

"For them to actually do something like that and then go their own way and not ask for anything, that's a true hero," Turner said.

Turner said he is recovering but still has some pain. He said there were several other people who helped them out that day.

Other agencies that helped out include the Sparta Police Department, Erv's Sparta Area Fire Protection District, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Sparta Area Ambulance, Xcel Energy and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center.



