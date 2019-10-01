US agriculture secretary to address Wisconsin town hall

Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/2017 Getty Images Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - President Donald Trump's agriculture secretary is set to make a stop in Wisconsin.

Sonny Perdue is scheduled to speak at a town hall session at the World Dairy Expo at the Alliant Energy Center on Tuesday morning. He plans to spend the rest of the day touring a Verona elementary school, a Fitchburg apple orchard, UW-Madison and a USDA cereal crops research lab in Madison.

Perdue's appearance comes as Wisconsin dairy farmers wrestle with a host of problems, including declining milk prices, rising suicide rates, an industry transition toward a factory farm model and Trump's trade wars.

State data show Wisconsin has lost 551 dairy farms so far this year after losing nearly 640 farms last year.

