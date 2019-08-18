Upper Midwest Buckskin Horse Association holds season's last horse show
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WBKT) - 90 horses and more than 100 riders from all over the Midwest competed at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Black River Falls.
Riders and horses participated in events throughout the weekend, but one rider says the competition isn't the only reason they come back each year.
"I didn't know these two [other riders] until last year when we met at the show, and they're probably some of the closest people I know. It's all because of the horses," said Bianca Seehafer, the Junior UMBHA Queen.
For more information about UMBHA, visit uppermidwestbuckskin.com.
