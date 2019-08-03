Upper Hixon trails to close for weekend event
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - All Upper Hixon trails will be closed this weekend for an annual bike race and 5K run.
The 5th Annual Hixon Forest Epic is Saturday, August 3, and Sunday, August 4, offering a fast-paced bike race and 5K run.
The trails will be closed both days for the safety of hikers and race participants.
Contact the La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department with questions or concerns at 608-789-7533.
Click here for more information on the Hixon Forest Epic.
