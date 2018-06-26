UPDATE: Missing Tomah man located

Jonathan Coenan

Tomah Police posted on their Facebook Page that the missing man has been located and is fine.

No other details are available at this time.

Previous:

According to the Tomah PD Facebook Page, Jonathan Coenan, 23, may be in the Sparta or La Crosse area.

Coenan is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 225 pounds.

Contact the Tomah Police Department with any information on Coenan's whereabouts at 608-374-7400.