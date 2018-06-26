News

UPDATE: Missing Tomah man located

Posted: Jun 26, 2018

Updated: Jun 26, 2018

Tomah Police posted on their Facebook Page that the missing man has been located and is fine.

No other details are available at this time.

Previous:

According to the Tomah PD Facebook Page, Jonathan Coenan, 23, may be in the Sparta or La Crosse area.

Coenan is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 225 pounds.

Contact the Tomah Police Department with any information on Coenan's whereabouts at 608-374-7400.

