UPDATE: Police identify body found near bridge in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Police say no foul play is suspected in a body that was found near a bridge in La Crosse on Saturday.

The La Crosse Police Department identified the deceased man as Michael Tierney. Police are waiting for a complete autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Police said a call came in at 8:24 a.m. Saturday by someone passing by the intersection of 32nd Street and Ward Avenue who discovered the body.

Police say the death is not suspicious in nature.

