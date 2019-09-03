UPDATE: Police identify body found near bridge in La Crosse
POLICE: No foul play, nothing suspicious
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Police say no foul play is suspected in a body that was found near a bridge in La Crosse on Saturday.
The La Crosse Police Department identified the deceased man as Michael Tierney. Police are waiting for a complete autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Police said a call came in at 8:24 a.m. Saturday by someone passing by the intersection of 32nd Street and Ward Avenue who discovered the body.
Police say the death is not suspicious in nature.
