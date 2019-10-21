UPDATE: Both I-90 eastbound lanes now open following morning crash

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Following an early morning crash, both eastbound lanes on I-90 at exit 4 are now open.

Both lanes were closed around 7:15 a.m. Monday morning following a crash.

The WisDOT opened one lane at 9:30 a.m.

