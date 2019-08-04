UPDATE: Authorities identify suspect in La Crosse officer-involved shooting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Police Department has identified the suspect who was shot during an officer-involved incident Saturday afternoon. Authorities said Allen C. Kruk, 34, was armed at the time of the shooting.

Officers were dispatched to 317 Ninth St. S. for a domestic disturbance complaint, according to a press release. Dispatch advised responding officers that Kruk, the ex-husband of the complainant, was at the back door of the residence.

Dispatch told responding officers that Kruk had an active felony warrant for his arrest.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the suspect at the rear of the home. That's when Kruk pulled out a handgun. An officer drew his sidearm and the two exchanged gunfire.

The officer was struck in the chest area by one round, which was stopped by his ballistic vest.

The suspect was struck multiple times by the officers' return fire.

The officer was transported by TriState Ambulance to a local hospital, where he was treated for injuries and released. Kruk was also transported by TriState Ambulance, and is currently being treated for his injuries. There is no additional information on his condition at this time.

The La Crosse Police Department said as part of its Officer Involved Critical Incident Protocol, an outside agency is required to investigate these types of shootings. The Division of Criminal Investigations of the Wisconsin Department of Justice will be the lead investigative agency. It will be filing a full report with the La Crosse County District Attorney's Office.

As part of standard protocol, the officer involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the outside investigation.

"On scene for the worst call you can hear...'officer shot'. Our @Lacrossepolice officer is safe. Please keep the Officer in your thoughts," said Interim Police Chief Rob Abraham, on Twitter.

The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office will also be assisting with the investigation.

