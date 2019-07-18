Unmanned aerial system crashes at Volk Field

An RQ-7 Shadow 200. Wisconsin National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Vaughn R. Larson

An RQ-7 Shadow 200. Wisconsin National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Vaughn R. Larson

VOLK FIELD, Wis. (WKBT) - An RQ-7 Shadow unmanned aerial system crashed during a training flight Wednesday afternoon, July 17.

The aircraft lost its data link with the operator at approximately 2:30 p.m. at Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center, according to a press release from Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs. The aircraft descended into trees south of Interstate 90/94 and north of Highway 12 between Oakdale and Camp Douglas.

No injuries or property damage was reported, though the aircraft sustained significant damage in the crash.

Local law enforcement and helicopters from the Nebraska Army National Guard operating out of Volk Field for an exercise searched for the downed aircraft. Volk Field security forces ultimately located the aircraft and secured the scene.

A platoon from Company D, 173rd Brigade Engineer Battalion in the 32nd "Red Arrow" Infantry Brigade Combat Team operates the RQ-7 Shadow unmanned aerial system from its facility at Volk Combat Readiness Training Center and were conducting training when the accident occurred.

The RQ-7 Shadow carries no armament and is equipped with a camera.

The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs will release more information as it becomes available. The accident remains under investigation.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.